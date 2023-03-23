TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Arts & Sciences "Fill the Pantry" - Final Day of Food Drive

"Fill-the-Pantry" with the College of Arts & Sciences!

 

Thursday is your final opportunity to donate your non-perishable food items with the College of Arts & Sciences. We will be at the SUB North Plaza from 1-3p on March 23rd.

 

Individuals who donate food to "fill-the-pantry" at the SUB North Plaza will receive a free giveaway from the College of Arts & Sciences. 

 

Contact Amelia Talley, Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion for Arts & Sciences (amelia.talley@ttu.edu) with any questions.

 

Visit Raider Red's Food Pantry in Doak Hall Room 107 or the website to make a monetary donation.

 
Posted:
3/23/2023

Originator:
Amelia Littlefield

Email:
amelia.talley@ttu.edu

Department:
Arts and Sciences

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 3/23/2023

Location:
SUB North Plaza

