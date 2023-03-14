The Business Industry Data Center (BIDC) specializes in market research, demographic data, and business statistics pertaining to the development of small businesses in the South Plains region. We provide this information to small business development center counselors who then pass on a business plan to new small business clients in hopes of obtaining a loan from a bank. The BIDC is currently looking for motivated students searching for a part-time job with an interest and willingness to learn.

· No previous experience required

· Looks great on a resume

· Business majors preferred, although all majors may apply

In order to apply, please submit your resume along with your school schedule and availability to work during the school year to either of the email addresses listed below. After review, select individuals will be invited to our office for an interview process that will begin on March 28th. Furthermore, if you have any questions about the job or need more information, please feel free to contact us.

Qualifications:

1) Must be available to work in Lubbock during the summer of 2023

2) Student must not be graduating before May 2024

3) Good academic standing

4) Must be able to work 12 - 15 hours during the school year

5) Basic computer skills

Please submit resumes to sydney.m.langford@ttu.edu

with

the email subject: BIDC Application