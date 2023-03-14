Joel and Luke Smallbone know how to spin a cocoon of sound that envelopes the listener, lace words of truth and use their voices to lift and inspire. For KING + COUNTRY - the quadruple GRAMMY®-winning progressive pop duo - believe in what music can do as a positive and emotional force in people’s lives and is what drives the Australia-born, Nashville-based brothers. Fearless and searching for not just commonality but how we all can take the things that scar us and transform them to grow in love, for KING + COUNTRY offers rigorous engagement with the world.

Purchase your tickets here!

Posted:

3/14/2023



Originator:

Seghen Teferi



Email:

steferi@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

