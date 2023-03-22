Opening Space: Immigrant Voices

Panelists: Rubini Pasupathy, Associate Professor, TTUHSC School of Population & Public Health Kanika Batra, Professor, TTU Department of English Se-Hee Jin, Assistant Professor in Piano, TTU School of Music Lanfranco Marcelletti, Associate Professor of Music & Director of Orchestral Studies, TTU School of Music

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: noon

Location: via Zoom ( https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqce6spj0vHdYOjt6zO-twDi40PhdcobwS

Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices and emphasizes representation, agency, empowerment, and inclusion. The series seeks to create opportunity for dialogues by and among underrepresented groups, acknowledging sources of silencing and affirming our shared connections.

Join us in March as we highlight immigrant voices by featuring the following panelists:

Rubini Pasupathy is an associate professor in the TTUHSC School of Population & Public Health. She migrated from Malaysia to the United States when she was 21 years old.

Kanika Batra is a professor of English at TTU and the 2022 recipient of the President's Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award for faculty. She migrated to the United States...

Se-Hee Jin is an assistant professor in Piano in the TTU School of Music. She migrated to the United States...

Lanfranco Marcelletti is an associate professor of Music and director of Orchestral Studies at the TTU School of Music. He is originally from Brazil.

The event will promote conversation among individuals – students, faculty, staff, and community partners – who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics, and who situate themselves within underrepresented identities. By sharing a dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience, we highlight the bridges and points of connection between and among our campus community members.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this series, please contact the Office of Global Health by email at globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu or phone at 806-743-2901.