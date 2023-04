Our Info Sessions explain what SI is, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are listed down below. If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are can be found below.





The dates, times, and locations for our info sessions are:

Info Session 1: April 5th, 2-3PM, in Holden Hall 225

Info Session 2: April 12th, 3-4PM, online. Link to info session

Info Session 3: April 13th, 1-2PM, in MATH 015

Info Session 4: April 25th, 3-4PM in MCOM 155





Link to the SI website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/si/

SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu





We hope to see you there!