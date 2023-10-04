Are you interested in becoming an SI Leader?

Our Info Sessions explain what SI is, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are listed down below. If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are can be found below.

The dates, times, and locations for our remaining info sessions are: Info Session 2: April 12th, 3-4PM, online. Link to info session Info Session 3: April 13th, 1-2PM, in MATH 015 Info Session 4: April 25th, 3-4PM in MCOM 155

Link to the SI website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/si/ SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu

We hope to see you there! Posted:

4/10/2023



Originator:

Erika Soto



Email:

erika.l.soto@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





