Join the University Career Center in our Wandering Map virtual workshop! The wandering map allows you to map out the ways your life and experiences can connect you to your career goals.

*This workshop is interactive and requires materials to participate. Please prepare the to have the following materials available: paper, several different colored markers or crayons, pen or pencil.

Registration in Hire Red Raiders is required: https://ttu.12twenty.com/events/30006101151306