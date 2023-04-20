Join the University Career Center in our workshop, The Iceberg! This virtual workshop will allow you to capture what may be hidden in your goal setting or job search.

*This workshop is interactive and requires materials to participate. Please prepare the to have the following materials available: paper, several different colored markers or crayons, pen or pencil.

Registration in Hire Red Raiders is required: https://ttu.12twenty.com/events/30006101151311