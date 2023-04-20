TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Coloring with Career - The Iceberg

Join the University Career Center in our workshop, The Iceberg! This virtual workshop will allow you to capture what may be hidden in your goal setting or job search.

*This workshop is interactive and requires materials to participate. Please prepare the to have the following materials available: paper, several different colored markers or crayons, pen or pencil. Please prepare the to have the following materials available: paper, several different colored markers or crayons, pen or pencil. 

Registration in Hire Red Raiders is required: https://ttu.12twenty.com/events/30006101151311
Posted:
4/18/2023

Originator:
Tori Ha

Email:
Tori.Ha@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/20/2023

Location:
Zoom - Registration required on Hire Red Raiders

