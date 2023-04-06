Texas Tech International Affairs

Presents

“Our TTU Family Abroad”

Photography Exhibit

On Display through May 2023

International Cultural Center Galleries

Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/Our_TTU_Family_Abroad_Photography_Exhibit/exhibit.php

Reception: April 6, 2023 5:00 – 6:00 PM

The third annual “Our TTU Family Abroad” photography exhibit showcases the best photographs taken by Texas Tech faculty and staff in countries around the world. Enjoy more than 60 images taken in 34 different countries on display in the galleries of the International Cultural Center. Texas Tech International Affairs is proud to host this global tour through our photographers’ favorite images.

Featuring work by:

Mikayla Acevedo • Alex Aleman • Carly Allman • Raska Andalib • Jessica Arroyo • Masoud Askarnia • Tarak Aziz • Ali Balighi • Tara Bayat • Venus Bayat • Luciano Boas • Elizabeth Bowen • Anita Bryant • Kathleen Cade-Gerzon • Jayita Chakraborty •Daniela Chavez • Daphne Chilaka • Traci Couch • Sean Cunningham • Hannah Ducas • Lyombe Eko • Sipra Eko • Eric Fried • Jeramey Gillilan • MD Ashraful Goni • Eloy Guerra • Gracie Guerra • Lenka Halamkova • Sampa Halder • Nina Ham • Nathan Holtman • Michael Johnson • Stacy Johnson • Navkiran Kaur Juneja • Arjun Kafle • Peter Keller • Janice Killian • Pankaj Kumar • Shuwen Li • Wei Li • Whitney Longnecker • Susana Monreal • Gwen Moore • Paul Paré • Bill Pasewark • James Peel • Judith Peralta Velazquez • Marina Petric • Narissra Punyanunt Carter • Susana Revollo-Cadima • Lanna Sheldon • Sumit Shrestha • Donna Smith • Zachary Thompson • Tracy Tindle • Vaishnavi Varikuti • Nicolasa Villalobos • Md Wahiduzzaman • Haley Wallace • Charlene Williams • Shan Wong

From Here, It’s Possible.