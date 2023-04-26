|
Join RISE on April 26th, when millions of people across the world wear jeans with a purpose. Show your support for survivors of sexual violence by wearing denim, requesting buttons and posters from RISE, and tagging @tturise on social media to be reposted! Request items from RISE at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/saam/denimday.php .
|Posted:
4/12/2023
Originator:
Presley Black
Email:
presblac@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 4/26/2023
Location:
Campus-wide event
