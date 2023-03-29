The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Microsoft Teams for Education virtual event on Wednesday, March 29, 2pm-4pm (CT), as Microsoft presents how to leverage Teams and Microsoft 365 for a complete, engaged, learning experience. Topics include: Microsoft Teams in the Classroom

New and Upcoming Features for Class Teams, Meetings, and Student Engagement

Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers Event Details Date: Wednesday, March 29

Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation. Posted:

3/28/2023



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/29/2023



Location:

Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

