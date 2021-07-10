UREC Youth Summer Camp is a half-day summer camp for boys and girls ages 7-12. Summer Camp will be Monday-Friday 7:30 am-12:15 pm.
Our camp offers recreational opportunities most campers have likely never experienced. Mandatory training sessions will be held for staff prior to the first week of camp during the week of May 30th, 2023.
You MUST be available to work all three sessions:
- Session 1 - June 5th -16th
- Session 2 - June 19th - 30th
- Session 3 - July 10th - 21st
Pay for the Summer Camp Position is:
Expectations:
- Be a contributing member of a staff of 18-20 counselors/instructors
- Create and facilitate positive group interaction
- Interact with and lead a group of 25-35 campers
- Provide first aid/health care when necessary
- Provide Structure to the camper(s) when necessary
- Provide high energy each day of camp
- Be ready and able to participate in a high degree of physical activity
- Available May 30th - July 21st, 7:30 am-12:15 pm
- Have FUN and enjoy camp
Applications will close on March 31st, 2023