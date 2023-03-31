Join the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities, Student Counseling Center, RISE, UREC, and Fitwell for the Eating Disorders Awareness Walk. Please join us for a glow walk supporting Eating Disorder Recovery! Chances are we all know someone who has struggled with their food relationship, and we want to bring awareness and hope to the Texas Tech Campus. We encourage participants to wear bright colors to represent your bright future! Hope to see you show up and shine on!