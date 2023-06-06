WHAT:

Texas Tech University, on behalf of the Texas Tech University System, will host the 8th annual Small and Historically Underutilized Business Expo.

WHEN:

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 6th)

WHERE:

Frazier Alumni Pavilion, 2680 Drive of Champions, Lubbock, TX

EVENT:

The Small Business Expo provides small business owners, historically disadvantaged business owners, potential business owners, and entrepreneurs; local, state, and federal government agents; and anyone with an interest in nurturing small business, the chance to develop business connections and relationships with small and disadvantaged vendors.

Small and Historically Underutilized Businesses will have an opportunity to build relationships with potential clients and partners. The Expo is open to the public with free breakfast and door prizes. Parking is free and is available on the lot directly north of the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.





For more information, visit the event website, email sbexpo@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-3844.