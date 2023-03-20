Microsoft has announced that they have begun to retire the built-in Wiki application in Microsoft Teams. Teams that use this feature will notice a banner at the top of their Wiki containing instructions on how to migrate their content to Microsoft OneNote. The TTU IT Division recommends migrating any Wiki content to Microsoft OneNote as quickly as possible in order to prevent data loss. The feature will officially reach end of life in March 2023, at which time Microsoft will permanently delete the Wiki content.

We expect that very few areas use this service in Microsoft Teams, but provide this information as a courtesy to the TTU community. For assistance with migrating your Teams Wiki content, or for any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

