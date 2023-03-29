TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Call for Volunteers!

The Annual Discoveries to Impact Conference (DTI) is just around the corner and we are looking for volunteers to assist for the week of April 11 - 14th.  Volunteers can sign up for one or multiple time slots by using the link below. 

 

Volunteers may be assigned to one of the following areas upon arrival: 


  • Registration/Check in table
  • Runner - Assisting attendees and staff with different jobs around the SUB
  • Keynote Luncheon Check-in 
  • Other areas as needed 

 

Please feel free to contact Lindsay Rigney at lindsay.rigney@ttu.edu with any questions or concerns

 

Click here for more information about DTI and the week's events. 

 
Posted:
3/29/2023

Originator:
Lindsay Rigney

Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department:
University Outreach and Engagement


