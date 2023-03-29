The Annual Discoveries to Impact Conference (DTI) is just around the corner and we are looking for volunteers to assist for the week of April 11 - 14th. Volunteers can sign up for one or multiple time slots by using the link below. Volunteers may be assigned to one of the following areas upon arrival:

Registration/Check in table

Runner - Assisting attendees and staff with different jobs around the SUB

Keynote Luncheon Check-in

Other areas as needed

Volunteer Sign-Up link-----https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040B49A9AC2AA1FB6-volunteer Please feel free to contact Lindsay Rigney at lindsay.rigney@ttu.edu with any questions or concerns Click here for more information about DTI and the week's events. Posted:

