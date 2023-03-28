Join us for a special screening exploring the science and pop culture impact behind some of cinema's biggest films. Texas Tech University faculty, Dr. Joshua Smith from the Department of Environmental Toxicology and Dr. Patrick Metze from the Law School, will hold a panel discussion before the screening discussing the aspects of law and forensics seen in 12 Angry Men. Admission is free. Reserve your seat by picking up your free ticket at the box office in advance or by buying a $5 food and beverage voucher.

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416



Sidney Lumet's courtroom masterpiece set the standard for decades of cinema: A Puerto Rican youth is on trial for murder, accused of knifing his father to death. The twelve jurors retire to the jury room, having been admonished that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Eleven of the jurors vote for conviction, each for reasons of his own. The sole holdout is Juror #8, played by Henry Fonda.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/humanitizing-the-sciences-12-angry-men

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our film series, please email hdstem@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0258