Summer Community Advisor
- Housing and meal plan scholarship
- $259 monthly stipend
- Amazing leadership and resume building opportunity
- Required: BOTH 2.25 semester and 2.5 cumulative GPA prior to start date
Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767298
Summer Conference Staff
- Housing and meal plan scholarship
- $250 monthly stipend
- Amazing opportunity to assist with summer conferences and campus that visit TTU!
- Required: BOTH 2.25 semester and 2.5 cumulative GPA prior to start date
Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767294
Guest Service Specialist
- $10.25/hour
- You can live on or off campus
- Flexible shifts to fir your schedule
- Great opportunity to build customer service and administrative skills
- Required: BOTH 2.0 semester and 2.0 cumulative GPA prior to start date
Apply here: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=767302
If you have any questions, please reach out to the Conferences Team at housing.conferences@ttu.edu