If you will be honored for 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, or 55 years of service at the Length of Service Awards Ceremony held April 27, 2023 please RSVP to confirm your attendance by April 19, 2023. All honorees received an electronic invitation to RSVP. The ceremony will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Red Raider Ballroom in the SUB.

If you will not be able to attend, please let us know through your RSVP so that we may plan the delivery of your service pin to you through your department.



If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at 806-834-3245.



We look forward to honoring those who have dedicated their time to Texas Tech!