Interested in reading Plato, Homer, the New Testament, or Greek Tragedy in the original language? Consider taking Ancient Greek!

GRK 1301 (3 CH), MWF 12-12:50, Fall 2023. Fulfills the FL requirement.





By the end of the two-semester sequence of Introductory Greek, students will be able to read short passages in unedited Ancient Greek from a variety of texts and authors. Students will also gain a strong understanding of grammar (both English and Ancient Greek) and an expanded English vocabulary through their study of the Greek roots of English words.





For further questions, please contact Dr. Sydnor Roy (sydnor.roy@ttu.edu).