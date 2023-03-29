Join us on Wednesday, March 29th from 3PM to 5 Pm at RAWLS COLLEGE MCCOY ATRIUM to hear from our graduate advisors and renowned professors within our MBA, MSF, MSA, MSMRA and MSDS programs. Haven't you ever wondered what opportunities await with our Master's degrees? Wouldn't you like to set yourself up for success and uncapped potential within your career? Learn more about our highly-ranked graduate programs and discover how earning a master’s degree can help you achieve greater success.

Food from Chimy’s and Door prizes including a GMAT fee waiver worth over $250 will be available!

Continue your Quest for Success with us !

Please use the following link to RSVP: