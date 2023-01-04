APO holds a service weekend every semester and this time it's open to all! Camp Rio Blanco is a boy scout camp that has been a partner with APO for our work weekends for a long time now. They need our help with upkeep to ensure they can host more boy and girl scouts for many years to come! This year we are having a one-day service event there on April 1st, 2023. Food and a ride (if you need it :) are provided! Sign up on our website at www.techapo.org under the work weekend tab at the top right to let us know you're coming!

If you have any questions feel free to contact: Katie at kathagre@ttu.edu Raine at loraimor@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

3/27/2023



Event Date: 4/1/2023



Location:

Camp Rio Blanco, Crosbyton, TX



