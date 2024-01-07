The SA (Front Desk) position for the Learning Center is responsible for greeting guests, answering calls (limited), and ensuring that all users are setup with a tutor. SAs will work the front desk for in-person and online tutoring, tracking usage (names and R#s) and ensuring an overall positive experience for all visitors.
- Must be available for in-person shifts (no virtual/online)
- Must have previous Customer Service experience.
- Must be positive and friendly.
- Must be able to work in fast-paced setting while multi-tasking.
- Must be an UNDERGRADUATE
- Pay is $12/hour.
- If interested, complete the application @ https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/EmploymentOpportunities.php.