Parent and Family Relations is sponsoring a decal design contest. This decal will be distributed to parents and family members who visit Texas Tech throughout 2023 and 2024.

Design your decal in graphics software (preferred: Vectorized Artwork in an EPS or Adobe Illustrator File) or draw a detailed sketch. Include your name, contact info, and design in PDF format. Submissions can be made here.

Design criteria: size must be a circle with a 2” diameter and 1/8" bleed. The words “Red Raider Family” are the only words to be used. Colors can include the Texas Tech University primary or secondary colors indicated in the Identity Guidelines.

If you use the Double T logo, be sure to follow guidelines on the use of the Double T. If you use any other trademarked symbols (ie. The Masked Rider, Raider Red, a Guns Up) please note that they are subject to Athletic trademark licensing guidelines and may be altered if necessary.

Submissions are due Friday, March 31st at 5:00PM.

Winner will be notified April 14th. The prize is a Red Raider prize pack, decals for you and your family, and your name mentioned in our newsletter and social media.

Call 806.742.3630 or email

for more information.

