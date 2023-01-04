If you haven’t heard of Mortar Board, we are a senior honor society on campus and we strive to make our community stronger through scholarship, leadership, and service. We are hosting an Egg Hunt for the families of Texas Tech’s Faculty and Staff next Saturday, April 1st, at 3pm at Urbanovsky Park.

We are so excited and hope that this event can bring some joy to those who work so hard to make our college experience amazing! To RSVP please visit