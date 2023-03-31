Overcoming Adversity: The Elizabeth Smart Story

Location: SUB – Red Raider Ballroom – TTU Lubbock Campus

When: Friday, March 31, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Cost: The event is free to all students, staff, faculty, and the greater community.

RSVP Link: https://forms.office.com/r/BEheBqazhL

Hosted by: TTU Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, Dean of Students, Women and Gender Students and Risk Intervention and Safety Education Office. Please feel free to share this event with anyone who may be interested!

Elizabeth Smart Biography

The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time. Smart was abducted on June 5, 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape.

Fortunately, the police safely returned Smart back to her family on March 12, 2003, after being held prisoner for 9 grueling months. Through this traumatic experience Smart has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and National legislation.

Elizabeth triumphantly testified before her captor and the world about the very private nightmare she suffered during her abduction, which lead to conviction. Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, Smart has also helped promote The National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.

Smart has chronicled her experiences in the New York Times best-selling book, My Story. In addition, she and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivors guide, entitled, You're Not Alone: The Journey From Abduction to Empowerment. This guide is meant to encourage children who have gone through similar experiences not to give up but to know that there is hope for a rewarding life.

Smart's abduction and recovery continues to motivate parents, law enforcement and leaders worldwide to focus on children's safety. She emphasizes vigilance by everyday people and the belief that hope always exist to find every missing child. Smart's example is a daily demonstration that there really is life after a tragic event.

Smart attended Brigham Young University, studying music as a harp performance major. She married her husband Matthew in 2012

Contact: If you have questions about the event, please email alfaris@ttu.edu.

Trigger warning: the event will involve the discussion of child abduction, sexual assault, and sexual violence and overcoming these traumatic experiences. If you need support, please go to our Title IX webpage or contact us at 806-742-7233. Our office is here to support you.