Need undergraduate students to work part-time (up to 20 hours per week between 8 a.m. & 5 p.m.). Must be able to focus and stay alert to proctor exams. General office work; such as, cleaning, filing, running errands on campus, and organizing areas. Job starts now. Must be available to work through the Summer Session. Some Sundays will be required during Summer for Red Raider Orientation. Please send your resume and availability for Spring & Summer to jeralyn.schwartz@ttu.edu.