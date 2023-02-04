Seniors, we know the last stretch of the semester can be stressful so come enjoy FREE burgers, chips and cookies courtesy of the Texas Tech Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Association from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 2 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

Those over 21 (with proper ID) will also be able to enjoy free beer while supplies last.

You do not have to be a member of the Student Alumni Association to attend this event, but we'll be happy to give you some information about membership, as well as TTAA scholarships and other ways to get involved!

Beverages for this event are sponsored by Bud Light.





Learn more: https://www.texastechalumni.org/s/1422/a22/interior.aspx?sid=1422&gid=1001&pgid=4631&cid=11324&ecid=11324&crid=0&calpgid=1345&calcid=4104