Their composition of "Stumbling Upon a Glendi in the Woods" will be performed by O.U.R Flute Quartet, featuring TTU and TWU Flute Faculty. Chrysanthe will also be discussing their professional journey and experience in being autistic. The event is part of World Autism Month. In collaboration with the J. T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, the School of Music, and the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research - please join us for an afternoon of music and discussion. The event is free!