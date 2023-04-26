Take Back the Night is an interactive event that creates awareness, empowers survivors, and educates the community about sexual violence. Get resources, find support, listen to speakers from the community tell their stories, and have the space to tell your own. This event is sponsored by RISE, Title IX, Student Conduct, Student Involvement, Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement, Military & Veterans Programs, Student Mental Health Community, Housing Student Intervention & Prevention, and Fraternity & Sorority Life.