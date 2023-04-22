Nourish your mind, body, and soul by joining TTU University Recreation for the Mindful Triathlon! Come for a 1-mile fun run or walk, then flow with our top-notch yoga instructors for 40mins of Power Yoga and finally calm your mind with a relaxing 20min Meditation and stress relief tips. This event is for everyBODY and everyone of all fitness levels! You will receive a free reusable, water bottle, snacks, and a chance to win a prize like a free massage, a lululemon yoga mat or a collage of succulents in a cute planter. Do not wait, sign up with your friends and family today. Namaste and Wreck 'Em!

Copy/Paste into your browser to sign up for free: https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=efea2ead-43f2-4bfa-bda7-d12c5f2fefee&semesterId=90f423e4-eea2-4efe-9b7f-1ffcc45ccc9e