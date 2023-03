Operations and IT staff have resolved the power and network outage reported earlier in the Texas Tech Lubbock Human Sciences building. Thank you for your patience.

If you are still experiencing connectivity problems in this area, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

