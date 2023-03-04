· Basic troubleshooting and routine maintenance skills are required.
· Excellent communication and customer service skills are essential.
· Hardware and software support experience for Windows platform preferred.
Job duties include but not limited to:
Help desk, computer setup, hardware and software installation, working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment, various technology related research, and performing various tasks as needed.
Location: Off-campus at 5001 W Loop 289
Hours: 15 - 20 hr/week. Flexible scheduling between 8 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday; 12 noon Friday..
All majors are welcome to apply. Adequate paid training will be provided.
Please send your resume to Raquel Aguirre (Raquel.aguirre@ttu.edu) you will be contacted if selected for an interview.