TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Accepting Applications For Student Assistant Position
Institute for Small Business is accepting application for student assistant position.

·    Basic troubleshooting and routine maintenance skills are required.

·    Excellent communication and customer service skills are essential.

·    Hardware and software support experience for Windows platform preferred.


Job duties include but not limited to:
Help desk, computer setup, hardware and software installation, working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment, various technology related research, and performing various tasks as needed.

Location: Off-campus at 5001 W Loop 289
Hours: 15 - 20 hr/week. Flexible scheduling between 8 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday; 12 noon Friday..

All majors are welcome to apply. Adequate paid training will be provided.

Please send your resume to Raquel Aguirre (Raquel.aguirre@ttu.edu) you will be contacted if selected for an interview.

 
Posted:
4/3/2023

Originator:
Raquel Marichalar Lozano

Email:
Raquel.Marichalar@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories