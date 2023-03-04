Institute for Small Business is accepting application for student assistant position.

· Basic troubleshooting and routine maintenance skills are required. · Excellent communication and customer service skills are essential. · Hardware and software support experience for Windows platform preferred.

Job duties include but not limited to:

Help desk, computer setup, hardware and software installation, working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment, various technology related research, and performing various tasks as needed.



Location: Off-campus at 5001 W Loop 289

Hours: 15 - 20 hr/week. Flexible scheduling between 8 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday; 12 noon Friday..



All majors are welcome to apply. Adequate paid training will be provided.



Please send your resume to Raquel Aguirre (Raquel.aguirre@ttu.edu) you will be contacted if selected for an interview.





Posted:

4/3/2023



Originator:

Raquel Marichalar Lozano



Email:

Raquel.Marichalar@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

