Join us on Thursday, April 6th and Friday, April 7th at the Cotton Court Hotel for this retreat with Dianne Bondy! Please wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to participate in the workshops with a mixture of listening, talking to each other, and incorporating breathwork with slow movement. This event will be accessible to anyone regardless of yoga experience or ability. We also invite you to use this as an opportunity to focus on your wellbeing. Please feel free to use the breaks in between sessions to enjoy the outdoor spaces, write, reflect, or connect with others. Refreshments and lunch will be provided on both days. Register Here!

The work of the President's Mental Wellness Committee in 2021 identified areas of need, and resources to address those needs, related to the wellness of Texas Tech University faculty and staff. As we continue these initiatives and partner with the Humanities Center on a shared theme of exploring the meaning of health, we are pleased to offer an in-town wellness retreat featuring yoga techniques as a mechanism for fostering community and wellness in an educational environment. Our facilitator, Dianne Bondy, is a social justice activist, author, accessible yoga teacher, and leader of the Yoga For All movement. Her inclusive approach to yoga empowers anyone to practice—regardless of their shape, size, ethnicity, or level of ability. Dianne is revolutionizing yoga by educating yoga instructors around the world on how to make their classes welcoming for all kinds of practitioners. Dianne has been recognized for her work with Pennington's, Gaiam, and the Yoga & Body Image Coalition, and has been an invited speaker at Princeton and Duke.

