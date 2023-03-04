Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Billy Murphy, CEO of University Lands as the featured speaker this month. Mr. Murphy will present “100 Years of Permian Basin Energy Production and What the Future Holds”

Murphy joined University Lands in 2022 as chief executive officer. University Lands manages the surface and mineral interests of 2.1 million acres of land across 19 counties in West Texas for the benefit of the Permanent University Fund.





Murphy has more than 15 years of experience in land and minerals management, including oil and gas, renewables and low carbon solutions. Prior to joining University Lands, he was vice president and executive officer of King Ranch, Inc. He started his career at Bracewell LLP in its energy transactions group.





Murphy earned a law degree from South Texas College of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech. He and his wife, Margaret, have three children and live in Houston.