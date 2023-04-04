Free temporary Chinese tattoo and get your name written in Chinese calligraphy!



This event is organized by the TTU Chinese language program where you can earn a Chinese major or minor, or fulfill your foreign language requirement by taking in-person, hybrid, and asynchronous online courses.

You are welcome to stop by the Chinese table between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on April 4th between the library and the SUB to have free temporary Chinese tattoo and have your name written in Chinese calligraphy. You also can enjoy Chinese candies and snacks while talking with our Chinese professors, instructors, and students who are taking Chinese. TTU Chinese Language Program webpage: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/chinese/index.php TTU Chinese Language Program Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ttu.chinese.language Posted:

3/29/2023



Originator:

Yanlin Wang



Email:

yanlin.wang@ttu.edu



Department:

B53114 CMLL



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/4/2023



Location:

Between the Library and SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

