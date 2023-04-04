You are welcome to stop by the Chinese table between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on April 4th between the library and the SUB to have free temporary Chinese tattoo and have your name written in Chinese calligraphy. You also can enjoy Chinese candies and snacks while talking with our Chinese professors, instructors, and students who are taking Chinese.
This event is organized by the TTU Chinese language program where you can earn a Chinese major or minor, or fulfill your foreign language requirement by taking in-person, hybrid, and asynchronous online courses.
TTU Chinese Language Program webpage: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/chinese/index.php
TTU Chinese Language Program Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ttu.chinese.language