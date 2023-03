Participants must bring their insurance card but will be helped regardless of status. To receive results, participants will visit the City of Lubbock Health Department clinic.

3/30/2023



Haley Wallace



haley.wallace@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 10:10 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/31/2023



SUB Matador Room



