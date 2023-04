Tickets go on sale to the public 10am Friday, April, 7 through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, Parker McCollum brings his Fall 2023 tour to United Supermarkets Arena Thursday, October 26, with special guests Randy Rogers Band.Tickets go on sale to the public 10am Friday, April, 7 through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, www.selectaseatlubbock.com , 806-770-2000. Posted:

3/31/2023



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena





Categories

Arts & Entertainment