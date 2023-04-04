Are you looking for an on-campus job for the Summer? Come work for TSI!

College Readiness: Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Is looking for enthusiastic applicants to help the TSI office during orientation. Duties can include answering phone calls, using google sheets to update spreadsheets, and advising incoming students on TSI coursework. Below are qualifications that are Required: · Good Academic and disciplinary standard. · 2.5 GPA or higher. · At least 30 Credit Hours. · Must be available to work on Sundays. Interested students please use the link to fill out an application: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QZ29V2K Posted:

4/4/2023



Originator:

Angela Chisum



Email:

anchisum@ttu.edu



Department:

College Readiness





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

