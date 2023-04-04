College Readiness: Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Is looking for enthusiastic applicants to help the TSI office during orientation. Duties can include answering phone calls, using google sheets to update spreadsheets, and advising incoming students on TSI coursework. Below are qualifications that are Required:
· Good Academic and disciplinary standard.
· 2.5 GPA or higher.
· At least 30 Credit Hours.
· Must be available to work on Sundays.
Interested students please use the link to fill out an application: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QZ29V2K