Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks undergraduate Student Assistants for a part-time position for 10-15 hours per week. The position starts as early as May 16th and would conclude at the start of Fall Semester 2023.

Duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at parent and family events and interacting with parents and family members at Red Raider Orientation and One Stop Shop. This position involves a high level of contact with people and requires knowledge of Texas Tech University and its traditions as well as strong communication skills. Preferred qualifications: experience in student spirit organizations, student activities, student organizations, and/or campus life.

Clerical duties may include answering phones and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service are crucial as well as strong organizational skills.

Must be available to work some weekend hours, including Sundays during summer Red Raider Orientation.

Qualifications:

· Must be a currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate student.

· Must have completed at least one full semester of coursework at Texas Tech

· 2.75 institutional GPA

· Must be able to lift up to twenty-five (25) pounds for lifting boxes and moving event materials

Applications available at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/571342 and will be accepted until the position is filled.

Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.

Expected Work Hours: average of 10-15 hours per week

Rate of Pay: $10/hour

For more information, please contact Morgan Chavez-Brannon, Parent & Family Relations, at 806.742.3630 or morgan.brannon@ttu.edu.

