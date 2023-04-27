As we take the stage, we hope to impact the Lubbock community by entertaining the audience with powerful ballads, heartfelt performances, and some all-time favorite show tunes featuring big-name artists like Queen, Lady Gaga, Hozier and more! This year Techtones teamed up with Velvet Grove, to deliver the ultimate music experience. Velvet Grove brings a "groovy" experience through covers from throughout the decades and authentic originals that reflect the inspirations of this musically diverse group. Our tickets cost $10 a piece, so we hope to see many students from Texas Tech and people from the Lubbock community there!
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.