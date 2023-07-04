Please join us this Friday, April 7th, for Kate Sutter's MFA exhibition,, presented at the School of Art Satellite Gallery (1108 5th Street) during the April First Friday Art Trail.





Sutter uses her formal lab training in biological thermodynamics and reaction kinetics to guide her understanding of ceramic materials and has developed an expanding ceramic material referred to as Goo. Goo captures carbonates to form bubbles. In Ceramic Bubble Blowing, high surface tension and low melt viscosity capture gases exhaled by the Goo to increase bubble diameter. Her search for ceramic bubbles involves glaze chemistry, the firing process, and excitement.





In her exhibition, Sutter focuses on the Goo's ability to transform in the kiln. A cold dry Goo has a matte surface with low bubble development. A flat hot Goo, or puddle of glass is fired past the Puff Potential, and flat cold Goo has either not yet been fired or did not reach the puff temperature. Sutter pairs cast blocks of high-temperature Goo with lower melting point materials. The constantly evolving experimentation process provides the backdrop for the good Goo nuggets and chunks. Layers of Goo on Goo are continuously changing with each round of firing. Each layer brings a different texture and color to the expanding surface.









Kate Sutter is an MFA candidate at TTU with an emphasis in ceramics She is from Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania. In 2020, she earned a Biochemistry degree from Allegheny College, studying protein reaction kinetics and biological thermodynamics under a National Science Foundation Grant. While at Texas Tech, her work has been included in the juried exhibitions, Hotter N' Hell and Angelo Sate University Ceramics and Juried Exhibition : 38th San Angelo Ceramic Symposium.



