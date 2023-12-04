Free group fitness classes for every "BODY". Join our AFFA-GFI certified instructors for a positive and transformative fitness experience. We offer over 25 different formats: Wake up with a Sunrise Cycle, sweat it out with lunch-time Zumba, or destress with an evening yoga class. We host multiple special events throughout the year and give away prizes through our LiveWell rewards program. However you like to move, we have a class and a space for you! See you soon!

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/urec/fitwell/class-schedule.php