Join us for a workshop and discussion around the metaphor of aliens, alien worlds, and alien technology to reconfigure our understanding of dis/ability.
Hillary E. Russell, Texas Tech graduate student, will share her research and her ideas behind the topic of feeling alienated and different than others due to her dis/ability. Hillary will also have exciting activities for attendees. We hope you will join us!
April 12, 2023
3:00pm - 4:30pm
228 Weeks Hall
Please RSVP to Abbi.may@ttu.edu by April 10th.