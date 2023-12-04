TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join SDS for a Dis/ability Discussion
Alienation & Dis/Ability
Join us for a workshop and discussion around the metaphor of aliens, alien worlds, and alien technology to reconfigure our understanding of dis/ability.
Hillary E. Russell, Texas Tech graduate student, will share her research and her ideas behind the topic of feeling alienated and different than others due to her dis/ability. Hillary will also have exciting activities for attendees. We hope you will join us!

April 12, 2023
3:00pm - 4:30pm
228 Weeks Hall

Please RSVP to Abbi.may@ttu.edu by April 10th.
Posted:
4/10/2023

Originator:
Abbi May

Email:
Abbi.May@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Disability Services

