We have a weekly Japanese meeting tomorrow! We will do calligraphy and make original Japanese fans! Come to CMLL 115 at 4 pm tomorrow! You don't have to know Japanese. I will teach you how to write what you want to write in Japanese :) Posted:

4/4/2023



Originator:

Reina Tanimoto



Email:

Reina.Tanimoto@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/5/2023



Location:

CMLL 115



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental