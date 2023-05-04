TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Monthly Global Health Lecture Series - April
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. The lectures will be offered monthly at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.

Increase in child abuse injuries during the COVID-19 Pandemic in West Texas
There was a sharp increase in cases of child abuse presenting to our institution during the year 2020. Thus, we sought to determine whether the confluence of pandemic-related social changes would result in an increase in child abuse cases severe enough to warrant emergency medical attention in the West Texas region.
    
Dr. Sharmila Dissanaike is a clinically active trauma, burn and acute care surgeon who has published many original research and review articles on burns, including exploring patterns of child abuse, and conviction rates for these crimes in this region. She is currently President-Elect of the American Burn Association

Hector Garcia is currently a third-year medical student at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas interested in going into Radiology. He is from Houston, Texas and attended Texas A&M University where he attained his Master of Engineering. 

Dr. Thomas Wyatt is currently a third-year resident within the General Surgery Residency Program at TTUHSC.


This event is free and open to the public. 

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901
4/4/2023

Michelle Ensminger

michelle.ensminger@ttuhsc.edu

Global Health Lbk

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/5/2023

via Zoom: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5vUCqD4nRZqJTlXpjKGb-Q

