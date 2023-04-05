TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FMI 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament – May 4

FMI 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament
The Rawls Course
Thursday, May 4, 2023

The FMI 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament will kick off with lunch and a welcome from Institute Executive Director, Benjamin Powell, at 12:00 PM. A Shotgun Start for the tournament is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Location:

Format: Scramble

Office of Advancement Event Page

 

REGISTRATION

The FMI invites individual players and teams of four to register for the tournament. The registration fees are $150 for individuals and $600 for teams.

Please complete the registration form and make payment at the link below. 

GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION

 
SPONSORSHIPS

The FMI invites hole sponsorships. The sponsorship fee is $1,000 and includes registration for one team of four players. For inquiries or to reserve a sponsorship, please contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or call 806.742.7138.


PRIZES

The following prizes will be awarded to the top finishing teams and individuals:

·         First Place Team

·         Second Place Team

·         Third Place Team

·         Individual Closest to the Pin

·         Individual Longest Drive

 

For more information about the event, please contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-7138.
Posted:
4/10/2023

Originator:
Amanda Smith

Email:
amanda.p.smith@ttu.edu

Department:
Free Market Institute

Time: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 5/4/2023

Location:
The Rawls Course (3720 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415)

