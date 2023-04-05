FMI 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament
The Rawls Course
Thursday, May 4, 2023
The FMI 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament will kick off with lunch and a welcome from Institute Executive Director, Benjamin Powell, at 12:00 PM. A Shotgun Start for the tournament is scheduled for 1:30 PM.
Location:
The Rawls Course
3720 4th Street
Lubbock, TX 79415
Format: Scramble
REGISTRATION
The FMI invites individual players and teams of four to register for the tournament. The registration fees are $150 for individuals and $600 for teams.
Please complete the registration form and make payment at the link below.
GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION
SPONSORSHIPS
The FMI invites hole sponsorships. The sponsorship fee is $1,000 and includes registration for one team of four players. For inquiries or to reserve a sponsorship, please contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or call 806.742.7138.
PRIZES
The following prizes will be awarded to the top finishing teams and individuals:
· First Place Team
· Second Place Team
· Third Place Team
· Individual Closest to the Pin
· Individual Longest Drive
For more information about the event, please contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-7138.