FMI 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament

The Rawls Course

Thursday, May 4, 2023

The FMI 10th Anniversary Golf Tournament will kick off with lunch and a welcome from Institute Executive Director, Benjamin Powell, at 12:00 PM. A Shotgun Start for the tournament is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Location:

3720 4th Street

Lubbock, TX 79415

Format: Scramble

Office of Advancement Event Page

REGISTRATION

The FMI invites individual players and teams of four to register for the tournament. The registration fees are $150 for individuals and $600 for teams.

Please complete the registration form and make payment at the link below.

GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION



SPONSORSHIPS

The FMI invites hole sponsorships. The sponsorship fee is $1,000 and includes registration for one team of four players. For inquiries or to reserve a sponsorship, please contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or call 806.742.7138.



PRIZES

The following prizes will be awarded to the top finishing teams and individuals:

· First Place Team



· Second Place Team

· Third Place Team

· Individual Closest to the Pin

· Individual Longest Drive

For more information about the event, please contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-7138.