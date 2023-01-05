Do you have a high balance of Dining Bucks? If you are graduating or moving off campus at the end of the semester, now is the time to start spending! Dining Bucks are non-refundable and non-transferable. Visit any of the Hospitality Services dining locations on campus to spend your Dining Bucks!

Pre-order non-perishables!

Sam’s Places, The Corner Market, and The Commons can even order your favorite snack or beverage, just ask the location manager for assistance by May 1st, 2023.

Living on campus again?

Students who sign another on-campus Living & Dining Contract will have 100% of unused Dining Bucks roll over to their next contract period for use.

Moving off-campus?

Students who will not be living on campus again and have a remaining Dining Bucks balance will have 70% of unused Dining Bucks automatically moved to a Commuter Dining Plan to be used as long as they are enrolled at Texas Tech University. Dining Bucks will then carry all the parameters of the Commuter Dining Plan going forward.

