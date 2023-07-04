The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management is happy to announce the return of Fashion Camp for the summer of 2023! Many activities are being planned around campus to celebrate the 100 years of Texas Tech and make our campers a part of this historic celebration. Camp will be from June 19th-23rd in the College of Human Sciences building. Campers are aged 7-10 and the cost is $400 which includes snacks, lunch, a t-shirt, and camp supplies. Everyone will participate in a number of fashion-related activities, crafts, and prepare for their fashion show on June 23rd at Skyviews Restaurant! Follow the link below to register. Register here



4/7/2023



Sara Asta



Sara.Asta@ttu.edu



